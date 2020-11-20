Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina has been away from the cricket field for quite some time now. But it looks like the Chennai Super Kings star has not stopped working hard at the gym, as he recently shared a clip on social media where he can be seen undergoing some intense leg workouts.

Kicking off the weekend in style, Suresh Raina sported a Team India jacket and athleisure wear at the gym. He focused on strengthening his lower limbs as his fitness trainer assisted him in the workout.

"Feeling the Weekend Vibes while treating my legs with some morning workout!! #fridayvibes #fitnessjourney," Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter.

Feeling the Weekend Vibes while treating my legs with some morning workout!! 🏋🏻‍♂️💯 #fridayvibes #fitnessjourney pic.twitter.com/fJbeX1KZLU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 20, 2020

Will Suresh Raina play IPL 2021?

As mentioned ahead, the 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina has quit all forms of international cricket. He hung up his boots just a few minutes after MS Dhoni bid farewell to the game, through a message on social media.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were expected to light up IPL 2020 with their partnership, but unfortunately, Suresh Raina returned to India before the season got underway due to some personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings struggled in the all-rounder's absence as they failed to finish in the top 4 for the first time in their IPL history.

A few reports claimed that Suresh Raina does not have a great relationship with the CSK team management now. Rumors are rife that the former Gujarat Lions skipper may lead a new team in IPL 2021. However, there has been no official update on the same.

Since Suresh Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL, it is highly unlikely that CSK would release him next year. Yet, if a new team joins IPL 2021, the probability that the owners would seek the star all-rounders' services is very high. It will be interesting to see what happens on the road to IPL 2021.