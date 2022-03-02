IPL 2022 and PSL 2022: Find out the huge difference in prize money of these two leagues

IPL 2022 is just around the corner. Across the border, PSL has just wrapped up its 2022 edition. Lahore Qalandars came out on top in the Final against the defending champions, Multan Sultans, to lift the trophy.

Fans of cricket were immensely entertained as the two teams locked horns in an engaging Final. While the likes of Mohammad Rizwan performed well with the bat, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan worked their magic with the ball.

This was Shaheen Afridi's very first outing as the captain of the Lahore Qalandars and he delivered big time. He embraced the additional responsibility with ease and looked brilliant as a leader. Not only did he take his team to their maiden PSL title but he also scalped a whopping 20 wickets in only 13 matches.

IPL and PSL – Most prominent T20 leagues in cricket

Chennai Super Kings will be the defending champions in IPL 2022 (Image: IPL)

Among foreign players, the likes of Tim David, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, and Rashid Khan also made an impact during this season of PSL. Most of them will also play a crucial role for their teams in the upcoming IPL 2022. Except, of course, Jason Roy.

The English opener recently decided to pull out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue, leaving his team, Gujarat Titans, in the lurch. The 10-team IPL will kick-off on March 26, 2022.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding



Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022.



league matches to be played across venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.



Details NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season.Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022.league matches to be played acrossvenues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.Details 🚨 NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season.Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022. 7⃣0⃣ league matches to be played across 4⃣ venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.Details 🔽

IPL and PSL are the two premier T20 leagues in the world. Only Australia's Big Bash League comes close to giving these tournaments a run for their money. We all know that India and Pakistan are bitter rivals, both on and off the field, and thus, it is but natural that a comparison is drawn between the two T20 competitions.

While the PSL has most definitely improved by leaps and bounds over the years, playing in the IPL is on the wishlist of every cricketer, both from India and abroad.

One must also take note of the fact that Indian cricketers are not permitted to participate in overseas T20 leagues. On the other hand, Pakistani cricketers are not permitted to feature in the IPL, owing to the political tensions between the two nations.

Thus, experts and fans from around the world often debate the quality of competition in the two leagues. This debate will definitely rage on forever.

IPL 2022 and PSL 2022: Prize money difference

Shaheen Afridi led his team Lahore Qalandars to victory in PSL 2022 (Image: Twitter/PSL)

But as far as the prize money of the tournaments is concerned, we have a clear winner. There is a humungous gap between the prize money of the two leagues.

Lahore Qalandars received approximately ₹3.4 cr for winning PSL 2022. The team winning IPL 2022, on the other hand, will be on the receiving end of a whopping ₹20 cr cheque.

Thus, the IPL remains and is expected to remain the gold standard in franchise T20 competitions with regard to the prize money.

Are you excited for IPL 2022? Which team are you supporting? Which team will walk away as champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat