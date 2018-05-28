Interview: "Fitness is the key to success", says Delhi Daredevils player Sayan Ghosh

Sayan Ghosh was a part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in this IPL.

Sayan Ghosh, a 25-year-old fast bowler was a part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in this IPL. In his 6 first class matches, he has bagged 19 wickets at an exceptional economy of 3.64. In his T20 career he has bagged 27 wickets in his 18 matches at an astounding average of 19.29. He has been a massive contributor for Bengal in this domestic season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ghosh talks about his cricketing experience with Delhi Daredevils and Bengal cricket.

What was your experience with the Delhi Daredevils in this season?

Ghosh: It was a very great experience. The coaching staff helped me in improving my bowling techniques. The environment during the training sessions was also phenomenal. It was great to train with world-class players like Trent Boult and Liam Plunkett. I also made good friends like Vijay Shankar and Plunkett during the training sessions. The practice sessions with Daredevils have definitely improved my bowling techniques and I look forward to performing better in the upcoming domestic season.

James Hopes has been a legendary cricketer for New Zealand. How did his presence help you in improving your game?

Ghosh: James Sir's presence in the training sessions have proved to be beneficial for me. I consider myself as a better bowler after the experience with Delhi Daredevils. The credits for this goes to James Sir. He briefly explained the mechanical aspects of bowling, which has been very useful for me. It was a great honour to train along with him.

You have often been compared to Lasith Malinga. What does this comparison mean to you?

Ghosh: I've been compared to Malinga quite a number of times. It obviously feels good when you're being compared to a bowling legend. Every bowler tries to take inspiration from these legendary players and tries to be like them. Moreover, I met Malinga last year. He is a great guy and he also gave some valuable tips to me. I look forward to using these tips in the future matches. It will also be great if I can become a bowler like Malinga in the future years.

You have delivered few outstanding performances for Bengal in this domestic season. How did the presence of players like Ashok Dinda and Mohammed Shami help you in improving your game?

Ghosh: Ashok Dinda has been an important person in my life. A lot of credit goes to him for my domestic season this year. He has also been helpful to me. When I joined the Bengal camp, he was the one who got me accustomed to the environment. During my initial matches with Bengal I was under immense pressure. But, Dinda Sir helped me in getting hold of my nerves and performing well for the team. I've been with him for four years and he has certainly helped in improving my bowling.

Mohammed Shami is also a good man. Though, we haven't spent much time in the Bengal camp, it has always been a fruitful experience to train along with him. He has been exceptional for the Indian Cricket Team and I hope I could also represent the Indian team like him.

Cricket Association of Bengal launched the Vision 2020 in 2014. What does this programme mean to you?

Ghosh: This scheme means a lot to me. It is a great initiative under the guidance of Sourav Ganguly. It has definitely helped the cricketing talent in me. It has also provided me the opportunities to showcase my capabilities at a big platform. Under this programme, the state association has taken out fresh talents from Bengal who are receiving training from experienced coaches.

Legends like VVS Laxman and Muttiah Muralitharan have also added glamour to this programme with their presence. They have provided some valuable tips to young players like me. Overall, it is a great initiative launched by CAB and I'm sure that few players could make the cut to the Indian team through this.

There are various young cricketers in India who are frustrated due to the lack of opportunities. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Ghosh: I would like to state the example of Ajinka Rahane here. Rahane also had to wait for three years to play for Mumbai. Now, we see him as the vice-captain of the Indian Test Team. I would suggest you to just concentrate on your game. Every player gets a chance to showcase their talent. One must be patient and should work hard to reach their goal.

For a sportsperson, his fitness is the key to success. Thus, it is always important to be fit. Furthermore, one should not get frustrated due to lack of opportunities. If the player is working hard with utmost sincerity and dedication, it is definitely going to pay off.