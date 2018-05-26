Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Five Retained Indian players who have disappointed in this year's IPL

    Retained Indian players who had a disastrous IPL

    sourabh humbarwadi
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 13:05 IST
    14.80K

    Before the start of the IPL auctions, teams were planning on which players to retain and whom to buy using the RTM cards. While most of the teams did retain players as per the expectations, there were teams which went against the convention and sprung up a few surprises. 

    <p>Enter caption</p><p>R
    Rohit Sharma had a poor season

    Consider the case of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sunil Naraine, etc. They have consistently performed and repaid the faith shown by the team management. When such a huge amount of money is spent to retain existing players, there is an obvious expectation of match-winning performances from them. In this article, we look at the statistics and analyze which players disappointed in this year's IPL.

    5) Sarfaraz Khan:

    Enter c
    Sarfaraz Khan did not even start in few matches due to his poor form

    The retention of the diminutive right-handed batsman was the most baffling decision in this year's IPL. From cricketing legends to famous commentators, everyone questioned the logic behind such a move.

    While RCB were hoping that Sarfaraz performs and fills in the crucial role of a finisher, they were left disappointed with the performance from the 20-year-old. His form was so poor that they had to drop him and try out other players. He just played seven matches and was able to score a paltry 51 runs at a lowly average of 10.2.

    If there had been a time travel machine, then RCB would have definitely used it to replace Sarfaraz with either KL Rahul or Shane Watson, both of whom have been in exceptional form in this year's IPL.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Top 6 highly paid all-rounders who have been...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players with most expensive spells in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    5 Indians with the most wickets in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 death bowlers in the Indian Premier League
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Best Indian XI at this stage of the tournament
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Best nineties in history
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018