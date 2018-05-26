Five Retained Indian players who have disappointed in this year's IPL

Retained Indian players who had a disastrous IPL

sourabh humbarwadi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 13:05 IST 14.80K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Before the start of the IPL auctions, teams were planning on which players to retain and whom to buy using the RTM cards. While most of the teams did retain players as per the expectations, there were teams which went against the convention and sprung up a few surprises.

Rohit Sharma had a poor season

Consider the case of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sunil Naraine, etc. They have consistently performed and repaid the faith shown by the team management. When such a huge amount of money is spent to retain existing players, there is an obvious expectation of match-winning performances from them. In this article, we look at the statistics and analyze which players disappointed in this year's IPL.

5) Sarfaraz Khan:

Sarfaraz Khan did not even start in few matches due to his poor form

The retention of the diminutive right-handed batsman was the most baffling decision in this year's IPL. From cricketing legends to famous commentators, everyone questioned the logic behind such a move.

While RCB were hoping that Sarfaraz performs and fills in the crucial role of a finisher, they were left disappointed with the performance from the 20-year-old. His form was so poor that they had to drop him and try out other players. He just played seven matches and was able to score a paltry 51 runs at a lowly average of 10.2.

If there had been a time travel machine, then RCB would have definitely used it to replace Sarfaraz with either KL Rahul or Shane Watson, both of whom have been in exceptional form in this year's IPL.