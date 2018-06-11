Four world-class players who have won the World Cup but not an IPL

Every cricketer dreams of winning the World Cup at least once in his career. There is no bigger achievement for a player than winning the world cup. While individuals may excel in their careers, to win a major tournament, it is the team which should perform. Take the case of Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsman of our times. He owned almost all the major records as a batsman, but he wasn’t satisfied until he won the World Cup. The master blaster had to wait for about 22 years before he could finally lay his hands on the trophy.

Both the captains are yet to win in IPL

At the club level, Indian Premier League is the richest and most famous T20 leagues in the world. It is true that money acts as a motivation and most of the players play this tournament because of the huge paychecks. However, great players are just not motivated by money alone, it is winning the trophy that matters.

In this article, we look at players who have been successful for their national teams but have fallen short in IPL:

4) Mitchell Starc

Starc helped RCB reach the finals in 2016

Since making his debut in IPL by playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, Mitchell Starc has not featured regularly in the T20 League. Last year, he skipped IPL to focus on international cricket while in 2016 and this year, injuries have kept him out.

In spite of his limited presence in the IPL, he has made an impact in the two seasons that he played. Many Royal Challenger Bangalore fans would remember his performance in 2015 as he was one of the key players who helped the team reach the playoffs in that edition. He had picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76.

The Australian speedster was one of the star players who helped the national team win the World Cup. He had picked up 22 wickets and had emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup. Unfortunately, he has not been able to win the IPL and is one of the few players who has won the World Cup but not an IPL.