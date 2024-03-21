Full list of CSK captains from IPL 2008 to IPL 2024 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new captain for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, March 21. The 27-year-old took over the reins from the legendary MS Dhoni.

While the decision came as a shocker to a majority of fans, it wasn’t a surprise for some. Many showed disappointment with the franchise’s decision as they wished to see Dhoni, who had hinted the upcoming season could be his last as a player, lead the team to a record sixth title.

On the other hand, several fans and experts lauded CSK’s decision to hand over the baton to Gaikwad, who has experience leading Maharashta in domestic cricket and has been a key member of the franchise since 2018.

The defending champions will now be looking forward to having a successful season under Gaikwad’s leadership. This isn’t the first time Dhoni has handed over CSK’s captaincy.

Full list of CSK’s IPL captains

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The latest name to make it to the elite list is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be seen donning the skipper’s hat at IPL 2024. He will lead the Men in Yellow against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on Friday, March 22.

India clinched the Gold Medal at the 2022 Asian Games under Gaikwad’s leadership, making the first Indian skipper (male) to win the gold at the tournament, and just the second captain, after MS Dhoni, to lead a team to victory in their first attempt in a men’s T20I tournament.

Gaikwad was also named India’s vice-captain in July 2023 for the Ireland series and in November 2023 for the Australia series. One of the most consistent players in CSK’s setup, Gaikwad will have a lot to prove as he takes on the new role.

Ravindra Jadeja

After a victorious IPL campaign in 2021, MS Dhoni stepped down from the role and handed over the captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja just a few days before the commencement of the 2022 edition. But things went haywire as the tournament proceeded.

The duties were handed back to Dhoni midway into the tournament after Jadeja led the side in eight games. While the all-rounder failed to make an impact as a skipper, winning just two games and losing six, there was also a dip in his form which worsened the situation.

Dhoni took over the role in the second half as CSK finished ninth on the points table, thereby failing to defend their title.

Suresh Raina continues to hold the top rank in the list of players with the most runs for CSK. The all-rounder has not played an IPL match since 2021, but was an integral part of the team ever since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Raina, who represented CSK from 2008 till 2021 (except 2016 and 2017), finished with 4687 runs to his name from 171 innings of 176 matches in the yellow outfit. He was CSK’s stand-in skipper in Dhoni’s absence and led the team on six occasions, winning two matches and losing three while one ended in a tie.

MS Dhoni

The former India captain is one of the most successful leaders in the tournament’s history. He has led CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 apart from two CLT20 victories. Dhoni has led CSK in 212 matches and taken the team to a win in 128 of those.

The legendary player is also the only captain with 100 or more wins in the history of IPL. He is followed by former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who led the team to 87 wins, including five in the tournament’s finals.

Dhoni last led CSK in the 2023 edition as the Men in Yellow lifted the trophy for the fifth time, thereby equalling MI’s record of five IPL titles, which currently is the joint-most by any team.