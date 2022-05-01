"Grateful that CSK allowed me the opportunity to fulfill our wedding duties" - Devon Conway ahead of SRH tie

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Devon Conway took a few days break for his wedding and returned to the starting XI for the must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 1.

Ahead of the game, the Kiwi opener thanked the CSK management for allowing him to travel to South Africa, where his roots are, for the wedding purpose. The Chennai franchise even arranged a small pre-wedding party inside the bubble for Conway.

Speaking ahead of the game for the IPL website, the southpaw said:

"It was brilliant. We had a fantastic time in Jo'burg, it was great to see family and friends, pretty grateful that CSK allowed me the opportunity to go back to South Africa for a few days to fulfil our wedding duties, so it was brilliant."

When asked about his honeymoon, Conway revealed that they only had one day break after the wedding, after which he had to fly to India for IPL assignments.

Devon Conway added:

"Unfortunately, we only had one-day honeymoon break, that was the day after the wedding and then I had to fly out early morning the next day. Unfortunately, she is not with me now, she is going to spent a couple of extra weeks in South Africa, just spend some time with family and friends and then straight through to New Zealand."

The 30-year-old cricketer landed in India last week. He underwent mandatory quarantine before resuming his normal schedule along with other Chennai teammates.

"I have felt quite connected to the squad" - Devon Conway

Ahead of the game against SRH, Conway played the first game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he failed to make a mark, scoring only three runs off eight deliveries.

Devon Conway insisted that head coach Stephen Fleming has always motivated him even when he was not included in the playing XI. He concluded:

"I think it has been all good really, I have felt quite connected to the squad and felt a part of it all the way, Flem (Stephen Fleming) has been really good with his communication, quite clear and kept saying to me to keep training with purpose, keep making sure you're ready, there might be an opportunity that presents itself, I might get that chance tonight."

"I'm just looking forward to getting out there again, feels like I haven't played in a while, just getting into that match mindset and hopefully contributing to the team."

Meanwhile, speaking of the current game against SRH, Chennai have got off to a flying start. At the time of writing, they were at 121/0 in 12.3 overs, with Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge with the bat.

