Players who've been involved in most 100+ partnerships

These men have been part of most 100+ partnerships in the history of IPL

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Batting alongside a reliable partner is a blessing in the world of cricket. Any cricketer will agree to the fact that things become a lot easier when they bat alongside a dependable partner. If a batsman can rotate strike efficiently, strike boundaries at a decent rate, and score heaps of runs consistently, then he becomes a prized asset, but what makes a batsman unique is how he motivates others around him.

Partnerships in T20 format don't tend to last long owing to the high-octane action and the overs-limit. Still, even with such complications, some men have got a knack for developing massive partnerships, and here we list down five players involved in most 100+ partnerships in IPL history:

#5 AB de Villiers- 16

Mr 360

Mr 360 has given the Indian crowds a lot to cherish. His mind-boggling skills have left many in awe, and the ardent followers of the sport will agree to the fact that AB de Villiers is one of the most entertaining cricketers of all-time. ABD used to ply his trade at Delhi Daredevils, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore came calling in 2011, and the blockbuster batsman has been there ever since. The former South African skipper has registered a total of sixteen 100+ partnerships in the middle, all of which have in the RCB colors.

From Chris Gayle to Yuvraj Singh, ABD has gelled well with several top-notch cricketers, but if there is one man who, alongside whom AB has thrived, then that man is Virat Kohli. Mr 360 has registered nine 100+ partnerships with the Indian skipper and has even breached the 200-run mark on two occasions. ABD and Kohli are one the most gifted batsmen of their generation, and it has been a delight to watch them bat together.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan-17

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan started it off at Delhi Daredevils, where he caught everyone's attention thanks to his run-scoring spree. He combined well with Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, having registered a 100+ partnership alongside both. His alliance with Gambhir in the middle was an utter delight to watch as they together terrorized the opposition bowlers. Together the duo rode past the 100-run mark thrice!

Dhawan enjoyed his most prolific period in the SRH colors, where he often opened the innings alongside David Warner. The pair often gave SRH a flying start, and in total, they lodged six 100+ stands.

#3 Chris Gayle-18

Chris Gayle has been a part of eighteen 100+ stands

When it comes to IPL records, there is one man in numerous lists, and that man is the Jamaican sensation, Chris Gayle. Gayle has been a one-person wrecking crew, but even he enjoys sharing the limelight with others, and his eighteen 100+ stands in IPL is a mere testament to that.

Gayle has played for numerous franchises in his IPL career, but the time he spent at RCB will be remembered by many. The West Indies international has tormented many oppositions with his hard-hitting style, and the Indian crowds have been all praises for the "Universe Boss."

One man alongside whom Gayle has wreaked havoc on most occasions is Virat Kohli. Together the duo has registered nine 100+ partnerships in RCB colors. They've even breached the magical 200-run mark once back in 2012 against Delhi Daredevils. Gayle was the leading man as he scored a spectacular 128 off just 62 balls supported by Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 73.

#2 Virat Kohli- 19

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of Indian Premier League

The Indian skipper has been a dominant force for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and many a time he has carried them over the line with his utter magnificence. Virat Kohli has amassed 5412 runs in his long IPL career, which makes him the highest run-getter in the history of the competition. With that many runs, some partnerships ought to happen.

Kohli has had the privilege to bat alongside some of the greats of the game with two, in particular, sharing a lot of time with him on the field; Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have been Kohli's most successful partners in the IPL.

Gayle has opened the innings with Kohli on numerous occasions, and the duo has produced fireworks with the bat and has often been a frightening sight for the opposition bowlers. Together they've been part of nine 100+ stands in the middle. ABD isn't far behind as he, too, has had nine such partnerships with Kohli.

#1 David Warner-20

David Warner

Warner has got a penchant for going a long way with his batting partners, which can be rightly explained by his twenty 100+ stands in IPL. That number makes David Warner the numero uno cricketer on this list!

The Australian dynamite has entertained the fans all around the globe with his ferocious batting. His timing has been impeccable, and such has been his audacity to take on even the fiercest bowling attacks.

Warner is known for his sheer desire to win, and the IPL fans have been lucky enough to witness the best of the Australian Southpaw as he has accumulated a total of 4706 runs, which ranks him amongst the top run-scorers in the history of the competition.

Over the years, Warner has forged one too many solid partnerships in IPL. He made a fearsome duo with Shikhar Dhawan at SRH as the duo combined well on numerous occasions. Post Shikhar's departure to Delhi Capitals, Warner found a sensational opening partner in the name of Jonny Bairstow as the two scored heaps of runs in their short span together.