Greatest IPL performances of all-time

These are some of the most memorable performances in the history of IPL.

Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 15:17 IST
792

Chris Gayle IPL
Chris Gayle

In the 11 year history of the IPL, we have witnessed some magnificent performances from some of the best batsmen that have left us in awe. Whether it’s with bat or ball, the IPL is not stranger to brilliant performances and why shouldn’t it be, when you have some of the best players in T20 cricket playing in the biggest league in the world.

I have highlighted 10 performances which, in my opinion, the best and most memorable for me. This is purely my own opinion. Of course, if you feel differently, then please voice your opinions in the comment section below.

#10 Yusuf Pathan 100(37) against Mumbai Indians

Yusuf Pathan IPL 100
Yusuf Pathan

Playing against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan had to chase down MI’s huge total of 212 runs to wickets. A quick collapse of the top order left Rajasthan Royal 4 wickets down at the end of the 10th over.

Needing 137 runs to win in 60 balls, this run chase was looking done and dusted. Just when everyone thought the match was over, Yusuf Pathan turned it on and started hammering the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He was eventually run out by Sathish, but he managed to get Rajasthan close to the target preserving their NRR. Yusuf was the man of the match despite ending up on the losing side.


IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Gayle Virat Kohli
