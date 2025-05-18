GT Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 60 of IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler & Kagiso Rabada

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 60 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 18. Shubman Gill and Co. are in contention for a top-two finish and will be keen on sustaining momentum during the restart.

GT have close to a full squad to choose from, having replaced Glenn Phillips with Dasun Shanaka. Jos Buttler will feature in the remainder of the league stage, after which Kusal Mendis will replace him. The Titans will be confident of beating an out-of-form Delhi side.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

On that note, here is GT's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 60 of IPL 2025.

Trending

Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Sai Sudharsan

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT's openers have been in red-hot form in IPL 2025. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are both in Orange Cap contention and will be keen on sustaining their purple patch over the remainder of the tournament.

Middle Order: Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT don't have a great deal of depth in their middle order, but their players have done their roles well. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford will add some overseas power-hitting and experience to the lineup, with Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia making the most of their dynamism at the death.

Lower Order: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Kagiso Rabada could be set to return to the playing XI at Gerald Coetzee's expense. If he does, he will partner Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the pace attack. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, who have formed the GT spin attack, have been in excellent form with the ball.

Impact Player Options - Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Depending on the conditions, GT could choose between Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan for an extra bowling option who can bat. If they bowl first, Arshad could be picked in the XI, with Rutherford potentially coming in as an impact player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More