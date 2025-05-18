GT Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 60 of IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler & Kagiso Rabada

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 60 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 18. Shubman Gill and Co. are in contention for a top-two finish and will be keen on sustaining momentum during the restart.
GT have close to a full squad to choose from, having replaced Glenn Phillips with Dasun Shanaka. Jos Buttler will feature in the remainder of the league stage, after which Kusal Mendis will replace him. The Titans will be confident of beating an out-of-form Delhi side.
GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.
On that note, here is GT's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 60 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Sai Sudharsan
GT's openers have been in red-hot form in IPL 2025. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are both in Orange Cap contention and will be keen on sustaining their purple patch over the remainder of the tournament.
Middle Order: Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia
GT don't have a great deal of depth in their middle order, but their players have done their roles well. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford will add some overseas power-hitting and experience to the lineup, with Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia making the most of their dynamism at the death.
Lower Order: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Kagiso Rabada could be set to return to the playing XI at Gerald Coetzee's expense. If he does, he will partner Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the pace attack. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, who have formed the GT spin attack, have been in excellent form with the ball.
Impact Player Options - Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan
Depending on the conditions, GT could choose between Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan for an extra bowling option who can bat. If they bowl first, Arshad could be picked in the XI, with Rutherford potentially coming in as an impact player.
