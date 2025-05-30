GT Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for the IPL 2025 Eliminator ft. Kusal Mendis & Gerald Coetzee

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will be played in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

The Titans were in pole position to finish in the top two and topped the standings for a large portion of the league phase, but now find themselves in must-win territory. They will take heart from the fact that they beat Mumbai in both league-stage meetings, although they will be without Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada for this contest.

On that note, here is GT's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Trending

Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Sai Sudharsan

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT's opening combination will have a real task on their hands in Mullanpur. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been prolific in IPL 2025, and they will need to counter swing early on while ensuring that they don't fall behind the run rate.

Middle Order: Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Kusal Mendis, signed as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler, is expected to slot in for the Englishman at No. 3. The rest of GT's middle order will wear a similar look, with Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia being entrusted with key roles.

Lower Order: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Kagiso Rabada was replaced by Gerald Coetzee in the last game, and the same combination should continue in the Eliminator. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will partner Coetzee in the pace department, while Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore will man the spin unit.

Impact Player Options - Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Given the amount of swing in Mullanpur as well as the combination GT have played through most of IPL 2025, Arshad Khan is the clear frontrunner to feature in the Eliminator.

Washington Sundar might be a tempting option given the strength of the batting unit, but the Titans will likely need a fourth pace option, especially one who can bring the ball into Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma.

