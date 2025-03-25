GT Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 5 of IPL 2025 ft. Mohammed Siraj & Rashid Khan

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 5 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, March 25. The encounter will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, who missed out on the playoffs last year, have assembled a strong squad for the new campaign with a number of notable additions. Given the sheer amount of bowling options at their disposal, the 2022 champions might struggle to arrive at their ideal team combination. However, there are a few factors that should make their decision-making process easier.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

On that note, here is GT's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 5 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Jos Buttler (wk)

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are virtually guaranteed to open the batting, although Sai Sudharsan took up the role at times last year. Gill has been vocal about wanting to make the most of the powerplay, and the GT opening duo will need to play their shots even if the opposition bowlers generate purchase under the lights in Ahmedabad.

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Sai Sudharsan could bat at No. 3. After that, things get a bit tricky for the Titans.

Last year, Shahrukh Khan played a few games at No. 4 towards the end of the tournament. While his spin game isn't as advanced as GT would like it to be, he has made improvements on that front and could be trusted with a bigger role for a larger part of the IPL season.

Sherfane Rutherford's poor form could lead to Gujarat handing an overseas slot to Glenn Phillips, who is one of the most electric cricketers in the world. And the presence of an off-spinning option in Phillips could reduce the need for Washington Sundar's inclusion in the XI.

Rahul Tewatia will round off the middle order, with GT likely to reserve the option of choosing a batting impact player if necessary.

Lower Order: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Vice-captain Rashid Khan will lead the spin attack. Having a quality left-arm spinner to partner him with will go a long way in Gujarat asserting control over the middle overs, and Sai Kishore could be chosen as a result.

Picking GT's pace unit is a straightforward task, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj supporting overseas pro Kagiso Rabada in that department.

Impact Player Options - Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan

If GT want a batting impact player, they could sub in Mahipal Lomror, who has the ability to smash spin through the middle overs. Sundar is another option, although his T20 batting isn't evolved enough for him to be trusted with an important middle-order role right now.

The Titans are known to love having plenty of bowling options, and if they want a fourth pacer, Arshad Khan could be picked. Being a left-armer who can bit a bit, Arshad would add a new dimension to the GT bowling attack.

