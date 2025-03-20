GT strongest playing 11 plus Impact Player options for IPL 2025 ft. R Sai Kishore & Glenn Phillips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) missed out on the playoffs for the first time in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After consecutive finals appearances and one trophy, the Titans lost captain Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and never really recovered from the blow.

This time around, however, GT seem well placed to get back to the top. Having assembled a strong squad at the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat will back themselves to go all the way. Interestingly, they have plenty of combinations they can play around with, arguably for the first time in their IPL history.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

On that note, here is GT's strongest XI, apart from a set of impact player options, for IPL 2025.

Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Jos Buttler (wk)

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are easy picks to be GT's first-choice opening combination in IPL 2025. Both are prolific run-getters at their peak, and with the middle order not wearing an entirely settled look, they will have big responsibility on their shoulders during the upcoming season.

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

B Sai Sudharsan has established himself as a reliable run accumulator and will want to take his attacking game to the next level. No. 3 seems an ideal position for him in the current GT lineup, although he can open the batting as well.

The Titans have a number of domestic batting options who can slot in at No. 4, but they've been a bowling-heavy side historically. That has worked for them as well, and with five reliable bowlers in their ranks, it would make sense for them to continue with the same approach.

So Glenn Phillips and Shahrukh Khan could bat a position or two higher than ideal for GT. Sherfane Rutherford is an enticing option ahead of Phillips, but the West Indian was in poor form during the Big Bash League and doesn't offer much with the ball or on the field.

Rahul Tewatia, who was retained ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rashid Khan will lead the spin attack once again, and we might finally see R Sai Kishore get a full season of games under his belt. It's between Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar at this point, and with all teams needing at least one quality left-arm spin option, the former should get the nod.

Picking the pace attack is an easy task. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the clear frontrunners to man that department, with Gujarat having a ton of backups on the bench.

Impact Player Options - Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar

The obvious approach for GT to take is picking Mahipal Lomror as a batting impact sub and batting him at No. 4. Washington Sundar and Nishant Sindhu are other options for spin-bowling all-rounders who can chip in with the bat.

If the Titans want a fourth pace option, either Arshad Khan, who can wield the willow, or Gurnoor Brar could enter the fray. However, they are likely to need backup in the batting department instead.

