GT vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Qualifier 1

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 to enter their 10th final in 14 seasons. Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, expecting dew to play its role in the second innings.

However, CSK posted a competitive target of 173 and the dew never came, making batting even more difficult on the slow Chepauk track. GT ended up falling 15 runs short after losing wickets at regular intervals and getting no momentum whatsoever in the chase.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad saved by a no-ball

Bowlers overstepping and giving a free hit in such massive games often prove to be costly, especially if a wicket falls on that delivery. Ruturaj Gaikwad had one such lucky escape on Tuesday as he was dismissed off a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande.

Gaikwad chipped a delivery straight into the hands of Shubman Gill at mid-wicket, only for the umpire to deem it a no-ball since Nalkade had overstepped. It proved to be a massive moment in the game as the opener went on to score a fine 60 off 44 balls and helped CSK off to yet another solid start.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja cleaning up David Miller

Ravindra Jadeja came up with yet another impressive performance, registering figures of 2/18 in his four overs. He picked up the big wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller, with the latter being a body blow for GT.

The Titans had Shubman Gill well-set at the crease and David Miller was probably the ideal batter to walk out at that juncture with the match finely poised. He was expected to take down Jadeja and make use of the short boundary on one side.

However, Jadeja rattled Miller's stumps with an absolute beauty and put CSK in the driver's seat to win the game.

#1 MS Dhoni stalling the game to let Matheesha Pathirana bowl

CSK skipper MS Dhoni came up with yet another smart move which showed why he is known to have a great presence of mind. With five overs to go, Matheesha Pathirana was brought back into the attack, only for the umpires to intervene and tell Dhoni that the bowler can't bowl the 16th over as he was off the field for a few minutes.

This was a crucial moment in the game as Dhoni would have been forced to go to someone like Moeen Ali to get that extra over in. With Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar at the crease, it could have been a costly over.

Dhoni eventually engaged in a conversation with the umpires till the time passed for Pathirana to be eligible to bowl again. He accepted the penalty of an extra fielder inside the ring for the final two overs.

While many fans may argue that the umpires should have got on with the game, it was indeed a smart move by the CSK skipper to ensure he gets all four overs from his death-overs specialist.

You can watch full highlights of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 here.

