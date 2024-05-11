GT vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 59 ft. MS Dhoni

Gujarat Titans registered their fifth victory of IPL 2024 on Friday night against the Chennai Super Kings. An incredible opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan powered the Titans to a 231-run total.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings collapsed to 10-3 in the powerplay. It looked like the Titans would register a massive win, but Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali's half-centuries helped the visitors take the game deep. Eventually, the Titans bounced back and restricted the Super Kings to 196-8.

The win snapped Gujarat's three-match losing streak in IPL 2024. It also helped the Titans stay alive in the race to the playoffs, while the Super Kings' chances of qualifying for the next round have reduced.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2024 that generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 MS Dhoni receives a thunderous reception in Ahmedabad

Whenever MS Dhoni comes out to bat, he receives an epic response from fans in the stadium. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper came out to bat in the 17th over after Shivam Dube fell to Mohit Sharma.

The equation was 67 runs from 20 balls when Dhoni came out to bat. Although it seemed improbable, most CSK fans believed that their team's legendary wicketkeeper would take the game closer.

Dhoni came out to an incredible reception from the 90,000+ fans in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

#2 MS Dhoni hits a one-handed 6 and a helicopter shot

Dhoni gave his 100% in the middle and smacked 26 off 11. He had the highest strike rate among both teams, which is why he also won the Electric Striker of the Match award in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The CSK wicketkeeper hit one four and three sixes in his knock. One of his maximums was a one-handed six against Mohit Sharma in the 19th over.

Next, in the final over of the match, Dhoni blasted back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan. The first one was a modified version of the helicopter shot, which went flying over the wide long-on region, while the second was a bigger one, going 25 rows back into the stands.

#3 Shubman Gill's celebration after completing the 100th hundred in IPL history

Shubman Gill recorded his first century of IPL 2024 on Friday against the Super Kings. He achieved multiple feats during his 104-run knock. One of the top stats was that Gill notched up the 100th century in league history.

After completing his first ton of the season, Gill took off his helmet and roared aggressively. Coach Gary Kirsten, senior player Kane Williamson and the rest of the GT dugout lauded the skipper for his knock.

Gill's epic knock helped him win the Man of the Match award. Most importantly, it also kept GT alive in IPL 2024.

