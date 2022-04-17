GT vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 29

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 29 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday. This will be the second match of the double-header.

Gujarat are on top of the IPL 2022 points table, having won four of their five matches. After four straight losses, Chennai got their first points on the board by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in their last game.

In their previous match, GT came up with a sublime all-round effort to get the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs. Hardik Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten 87 off 52 as Gujarat put up 192 for 4 on the board. Lockie Ferguson and debutant Yash Dayal then claimed three wickets each to halt RR’s chase much before the finish line.

Chennai would have gained some confidence following their win over RCB. Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88) were primarily responsible for the win. The form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and their weak bowling attack remains a concern.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rashid Khan is leading the team in Hardik Pandya’s absence. Giving an update on the captain, the stand-in skipper said:

"Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



have won the toss and elect to bowl first against



Rashid Khan to the lead the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya.



#TATAIPL Match 29 Toss Update @gujarat_titans have won the toss and elect to bowl first against #CSK Rashid Khan to the lead the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Match 29 Toss Update@gujarat_titans have won the toss and elect to bowl first against #CSK.Rashid Khan to the lead the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya.#TATAIPL https://t.co/MXo3PQBGJ1

Gujarat have made two changes - Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph come in for Matthew Wade and Hardik. Chennai are going in with an unchanged squad.

GT vs CSK - Today's Match Playing 11s

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

CSK playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

GT vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Narayanankutty V

Edited by Sai Krishna