GT vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The equation is simple for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). If they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Sunday, May 25, they will secure a top-two spot and play Qualifier 1. If they don't, other results will likely push them to the Eliminator, a situation which they won't want to be in.

GT have been one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2025, but a hiccup in the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has thrown a spanner in the works. The Titans have been known for finding a way to hold their nerve under pressure, and they'll need to harness every bit of that skill over the remainder of their tournament.

CSK, meanwhile, are dead last in the IPL 2025 standings and will probably finish there even if they end the league stage with a win. With doubts over the futures of many of their players, especially MS Dhoni, the encounter could turn out to be one of great significance even if the competition doesn't have anything left to motivate them with.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2025: Can CSK spoil GT's party to close out their disappointing tournament?

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

It's easy to see who the favorites are for this encounter. CSK have been found wanting in both departments, and although they've competed for wins in the second half of IPL 2025, they might struggle to match the might of GT.

The additions of Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre have greatly helped the Super Kings, but they haven't been able to string together complete performances. With clear holes in both departments, the Men in Yellow will need a perfect display to get over the line, something that has eluded them so far this year.

Gujarat will be worried over Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan's form, but most wheels are turning smoothly. Even the middle order, which hasn't had much to do over the course of the tournament, has come to the party when called upon. Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan have been in decent nick against both pace and spin.

CSK are an unpredictable outfit with nothing to lose, and that makes them dangerous. However, GT can be backed to get the job done on Sunday.

Prediction: GT to win Match 67 of IPL 2025.

