GT vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Scorecards, Highlights, and Results of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings' last match in IPL 2023

The much-awaited Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23.

Gujarat have been the team to beat this season, having finished at the top of the ladder with 10 wins and just four losses across their 14 league games.

They also played in the last league match, where they trounced the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets to end the latter's season.

It was a special night for the cricket fans, who saw two world-class Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Gill, outshine every other 20 players and put up an excellent show.

GT bowling scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

In a must-win encounter, Bangalore were put to bat first. Virat Kohli, who hit a century in the last game, continued his rich vein of form and clobbered a masterful hundred to propel RCB to 197/5 in the first innings.

However, Kohli didn't find much support from his teammates, with Faf du Plessis' 28 runs being the second-best tally for RCB.

GT batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

GT, who were desperate to enter the playoffs with a win on their back, came out with a measured approach. While Wriddhiman Saha lost his wicket in the third over, Gill took a few balls to get his eye in before going berserk.

He targeted almost every RCB bowler and raced away to his fifty in just 29 balls. Gill added a match-winning partnership with Vijay Shankar, who played his part with a 35-ball 52. The two added 123 runs for the second wicket and brought their team closer to the target.

Although Gill saw the end of Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, and David Miller in the span of just 2.5 overs, the youngster remained resolute in getting his team over the line.

With GT needing eight runs in the last over, Gill clobbered Wayne Parnell to a six down the ground to send RCB packing and also brought up a remarkable century in the process. He remained unbeaten at 104 off just 52 balls, smashing five boundaries and eight maximums during his knock.

CSK scorecard from their last IPL 2023 match

CSK batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Similar to Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also enter tonight's big game on the back of a victory. They needed to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in order to book their place in Qualifier 1 and did it with aplomb.

After opting to bat first in the day game in Delhi, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued their rich vein of form and dominated the proceedings. The two added 141 runs for the opening wicket as Delhi were left chasing the game.

Gaikwad tonked the DC spinners to the stands and clobbered seven sixes and just three boundaries during his impressive knock of 79 off 50. Conway, on the other hand, smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes to hit a magnificent 52-ball 87. These two special knocks took CSK to a gigantic first-innings total of 223/3.

CSK bowling scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

Delhi, who had a disappointing season, succumbed to the pressure and faltered in their run-chase. Barring David Warner, none of the DC batters showed any application and kept losing wickets regularly.

Warner was the one-man army for the hosts, smashing a fantastic 58-ball 86. DC's second-highest run-getter was Axar Patel with only 15 runs to show for himself.

Deepak Chahar picked up a three-wicket haul for the second game in a row, while the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets apiece. DC were eventually restricted to 146/9 as CSK clinched the game by 77 runs.

With both GT and CSK having a great momentum on their sides, it remains to be seen who comes out on top on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes