GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 35

Gujarat Titans (GT) took on Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 19, in match number 35 of IPL 2025. GT scripted their first-ever successful 200-plus run chase, chasing down a 204-run target with four balls and seven wickets in hand.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, DC registered 203/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Axar Patel was the top run-getter for his team, scoring 39 runs in 32 balls. Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with a crucial 37-run knock from 19 deliveries.

Karun Nair (18 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (21 balls) also played impactful cameos, finishing with 31 runs each. Prasidh Krishna picked up a four-wicket haul for GT.

Jos Buttler shone with the bat in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 97 from 54 deliveries. Sherfane Rutherford and Sai Sudharsan scored 43 (34 balls) and 36 (21 balls), respectively. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the DC bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-30-1.

Ad

Trending

GT chased the total in 19.2 overs. They claimed their fifth win in seven games and are now the table-toppers of IPl 2025. DC have dropped down to the second spot following the loss. They also have five victories to their name after seven matches.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Jos Buttler hits five fours in a row against Mitchell Starc

GT batter Jos Buttler got the better of DC's star speedster Mitchell Starc in the contest. The 15th over of the run chase saw the swashbuckling batter hit five consecutive boundaries off the left-arm pacer's bowling.

Ad

Starc went full for the first four balls, but Buttler was able to counter that brilliantly. The bowler changed things up and bowled a short-pitched delivery on the fifth ball. The right-handed batter played the pull shot and Vipraj Nigam dived to attempt a catch. However, the ball bounced in front of him and ultimately ended up hitting the ropes for another four.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buttler accumulated 20 runs from Starc's over. It is worth mentioning that he was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning knock.

#2 Ishant Sharma's heated exchange with Ashutosh Sharma

GT pacer Ishant Sharma lost his cool at DC's Ashutosh Sharma in the match. The incident took place after the final ball of the 19th over. Ishant finished the over with a bouncer to Ashutosh.

Ad

Ishant appealed for caught behind, but the on-field umpire adjudged it not out. Ashutosh suggested that the ball didn't brush his glove but had hit his shoulder.

The veteran seamer didn't seem to be satisfied with it and was seen giving Ashutosh an earful. Here's a video of the verbal altercation between the two:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Mitchell Starc's warning to GT opener for backing up too far

During the third over of the run chase, Mitchell Starc stopped in his delivery stride on seeing Sai Sudharsan backing up too far at the non-striker's end. The fast bowler didn't go for the run out at the non-striker's end but did give a warning to the GT opener.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sudharsan was dismissed in the eighth over after a 36-run knock. The southpaw perished to left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, getting caught by Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More