GT vs DC IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Through a great exhibition of death-overs bowling, Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to defeat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven runs in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The low-scoring thriller was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 2).

After opting to bat first, DC batters could only take the team to a below-par total of 130/8 in the first innings. While Aman Hakim Khan scored his maiden IPL fifty, Mohammed Shami was impressive with his superb spell of 4/11.

Chasing 131 for the win, GT's innings never got going as they lost a cluster of wickets right at the start. Hardik Pandya stayed till the end and scored an unbeaten fifty but failed to guide his team past the total.

Now that the GT vs DC match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Mohammed Shami receiving the Player of the Match award [IPLT20]

Although it is not common to see a player receive the Man of the Match award despite ending up on the losing side, we have seen it happen a few times in the last week.

Mitchell Marsh (vs SRH), Devon Conway (vs PBKS), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (vs MI), all received the Player of the Match award despite their performances going out in vain. Mohammed Shami also joined the list as he was given the same honor for his marvellous opening spell of 4/11 against Delhi.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Mohammed Shami (4/11)

Game-changer of the Match: Mohammed Shami

Catch of the Match: Wriddhiman Saha

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Mohammed Shami

Striker of the Match: Ripal Patel (strike rate of 176.9)

Most Fours of the Match: Hardik Pandya (7 fours)

GT vs DC, Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals batting scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Aman Hakim Khan top-scored for the Delhi Capitals in the first innings with a well-made 51 off 44 balls. Axar Patel and Ripal Patel also provided decent support with scores of 27 and 23, respectively.

For GT, Shami started the proceedings on a fabulous note, claiming the wickets of Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey in his first three overs itself. David Warner was also dismissed courtesy of a run-out in the second over.

DC were 23/5 but did well to end up at 130/8 after the first innings.

Gujarat Titans batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

In what should've been an uncomplicated ride to win for GT, the team ended up making a meal of the chase. With their backs against the wall, DC came out all guns blazing and had the hosts reeling at 32/4 in 6.4 overs.

As many as four of the first five GT top-order batters were dismissed on single-digit scores. Hardik Pandya, however, kept his team in the hunt and scored his 10th IPL half-century.

With GT needing 33 off the last two overs, Rahul Tewatia poured life into the game for his side when he clobbered DC pacer Anrich Nortje for three back-to-back sixes.

Gujarat needed 12 off the last over, but Ishant Sharma, who used all his experience, held his nerve and even dismissed Tewatia with a slower length ball. Only six runs came off the last over as last-placed Delhi stunned league-leaders GT.

Both Ishant and Khaleel Ahmed returned with decent figures of 2/23 and 2/24, respectively.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Mohammed Shami celebrating vs DC [IPLT20]

A match, which had its ebbs and flows, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between GT and DC:

Mohammed Shami breathed fire in his clinical spell of 4/11. During his overs, the Indian international bowled as many as 19 dot deliveries, which is the most by any bowler in an innings so far in the ongoing IPL edition. Shami bowled three back-to-back overs inside the powerplay and took four wickets for just seven runs during that period. His figures of 4/7 inside the powerplay is now also the second-best in IPL history after Ishant Sharma's 5/12 against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. On the back of some outstanding bowling display, DC defended a low score of 130/8 against GT. This is now the lowest total that Delhi have ever managed to defend (excluding rain-affected games) in IPL history.

Poll : 0 votes