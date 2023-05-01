GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 44th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 2).

Gujarat Titans are currently well on track for a successful title defense. The team currently sits comfortably on top of the points table with 12 points, having won six of their eight games so far. This includes a seven-wicket win against the Knight Riders in the previous fixture.

In that match, Mohammed Shami picked up three crucial wickets to restrict the Knight Riders to 179/7 in 20 overs. Joshua Little and Noor Ahmed too chipped in with a couple of wickets. In response, Vijay Shankar played a brilliant knock of 51 runs off just 24 balls with a strike rate of 212.5 to his team get over the line, with 13 balls to spare.

After winning two consecutive games, the Delhi Capitals failed to carry forward their winning momentum. They suffered a close nine-run loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. They are still at the bottom of the points table with four points, winning two of their eight games.

The bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they conceded a massive total of 197/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh contributed with both bat and the ball, as the all-rounder picked up four wickets and played a quick-fire knock of 63 runs off just 39 balls. However, that was not enough as the home team fell short of the target by nine runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 44, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 2, 2023, Tuesday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to offer a good batting surface for the game where run-scoring is comparatively easy. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch while playing their shots. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the pitch tends to slow down a bit as the game progresses.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to range between 26 and 33 degree Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Expect Gujarat Titans to continue with the same Playing XI after beating the Knight Riders in their previous outing.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals

We can expect Khaleel Ahmed to come in place of Mukesh Kumar for their game on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (wk), David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

The defending champions Gujarat Titans completed a hat-trick of wins with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Capitals are coming off a loss in their previous game and will be eager to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans look a more balanced side on paper and will start the game as firm favorites against the Capitals.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Match 44 of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

