GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 32 of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. Gujarat have won three of their six matches and are in sixth position in the points table. Delhi are ninth, with two wins from six matches.

In their previous match, GT beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in a close encounter. Bowling first, Gujarat Titans gave away 196 while picking up three wickets. In the chase, captain Shubman Gill (72 off 44), Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24* off 11) combined to pull off an impressive win for GT.

Having lost two matches in a row, Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways by beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their previous game. Bowling first, DC restricted LSG to 167-7, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 3-20. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41 off 24) then played impressive knocks in Delhi's chase.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

GT vs DC, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 games in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

GT vs DC, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India can be watched on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can follow live streaming of the GT vs DC match by logging in to the JioCinema website or by visiting the app.

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, matches can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

Further, JioCinema offers live commentary in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Expand Tweet

Live streaming also comes with multi-camera options. One of them, the Hero Cam, allows fans to keep a close watch on star players in a match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback