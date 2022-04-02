GT vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 10

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday. This will be the second game of the double header.

Gujarat and Delhi got their IPL 2022 campaigns off to impressive starts, registering wins in their respective opening encounters. GT defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets, chasing a target of 159. Mohammed Shami was brilliant with figures of 3 for 25. After dismissing KL Rahul first ball, he added the scalps of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey. In the chase, Rahul Tewatia once again showed his prowess.

Delhi did exceptionally well to chase down 178 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They needed 65 from 36 at one stage. However, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel combined brilliantly to lift the team to victory with 10 balls in hand. DC would also be pleased over the form of Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 3 for 18 in the match.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining his decision, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“We have a different bowling line-up so we will bowl. We felt comfortable chasing after the first game.”

DC have made one change to their team, with Mustafizur Rahman coming in for Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Gujarat go in with the same team that defeated Lucknow in their first-ever IPL match.

GT vs DC - Today's Match Playing 11s

GT playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav

GT vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna