GT vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Arguably the two most consistent sides in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), will lock horns in Match 35 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, April 19. They are both comfortably placed in the top three of the standings.

GT are third at the moment, with four wins in six matches. Their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) didn't go to plan, but they've operated with a clear approach despite losing the likes of Kagiso Rabada for large portions of the competition. Gujarat have also enjoyed conditions at home and will welcome an in-form Delhi side.

The Capitals were behind for most of their encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) but managed to dig deep and fashion a win. They are flying high at the top of the standings, with five wins from six matches and the second-best net run rate in the tournament.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

Can GT reach the top of the table with a win? Or will DC maintain their stronghold over the position?

IPL 2025: GT turn to Ahmedabad comforts vs in-form DC

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

This game could be a battle of the spin attacks. Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar will be on the hosts' side, while Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam have been impressive for the visitors. The pitch in Ahmedabad has had a bit in it for everyone, and the team that utilizes the conditions better should come out on top.

As far as the batting department goes, GT's top three are among the most consistent batters in world cricket. Even though their middle order is slightly undercooked, they've managed to paper over those cracks. The likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia have done their bit at times.

In contrast, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been a pale shadow of himself at the top of the order. Faf du Plessis seems primed to replace him, but DC's lack of powerplay solidity could cost them at Ahmedabad, where Mohammed Siraj has been deadly with the new ball.

These are two world-class T20 teams who've played wonderful cricket, and it's hard to pick a winner. GT, by virtue of having home advantage and solid powerplay exponents in both departments, could have a slight edge.

Prediction: GT to win Match 35 of IPL 2025.

