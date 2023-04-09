GT vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place this afternoon (April 9) in IPL 2023. Both teams are coming off a win in their last match. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a morale-boosting win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game, while Gujarat Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 1-0. The two teams have battled only once before, where Lockie Ferguson's brilliant bowling helped GT defeat KKR. Interestingly, just before IPL 2023, GT traded out Ferguson to KKR.

Ferguson missed the first two matches of the season for Kolkata, but he could be available for selection against GT today. It will be exciting to see how the speedster performs against his former franchise.

On that note, here's an overall summary of the head-to-head record between GT and KKR in the IPL:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs KKR head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the big game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. GT and KKR have never met at this venue before. Hence, the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad is 0-0.

Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy played host to the only battle between KKR and GT last year. GT scored 156/9 in their 20 overs, and in reply, KKR ended with 148/8, losing the match by eight runs.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match

Hardik Pandya's brilliant 49-ball 67 helped the Gujarat Titans score 156/9 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell bowled only one over for KKR, but he ended up with four wickets.

Chasing 157 for the win, the Kolkata Knight Riders could not build any big partnerships. They lost wickets at regular intervals, and despite Russell's 25-ball 48, the Knight Riders suffered an eight-run defeat.

GT (156/9) beat KKR (148/8) by 8 runs, Apr 23, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes