GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. This will be the first match of the doubleheader. Gujarat have won both their games so far, while Kolkata have lost one and won one.

Defending champions GT have carried on from where they left off last season. After getting the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener, they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last match. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan starred with three wickets each. Young Sai Sudharsan then guided the chase after a shaky start.

KKR will go into the game against Gujarat high on confidence after a thumping 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They recovered from a horror start to post 204/7 courtesy of a sensational knock from Shardul Thakur. Varun Chakaravarthy (4/15) and Suyash Sharma (3/30) then ran through RCB’s batting.

Today's GT vs KKR toss result

GT have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, stand-in captain Rashid Khan said:

“It looks like a fresh wicket. As a team we will try to play good cricket.”

Regular skipper Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the match. Rashid said he is slightly unwell; hence the team doesn’t want to take risks with him. Vijay Shankar is in for Pandya.

For KKR, Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for N Jagadeesan.

GT vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Today's GT vs KKR pitch report

According to Rohan Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden, it is a fresh pitch that is being used. Looks like a beautiful batting wicket. There is no patchy grass on this wicket. Spinners might have some role to play but the quicks have a terrific opportunity as the pitch has a shine to it and even grass. But it’s still a batting surface.

Today's GT vs KKR match players list

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

GT vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

