GT vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025 (22/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 64

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a consolatory win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 64th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rishabh Pant-led side secured a 33-run win, putting the opposition in a tough spot in their hunt for a top-two finish.

Ad

LSG’s innings was propelled by Mitchell Marsh’s maiden IPL century, with the Australian all-rounder scoring 117 runs off 64 deliveries before being dismissed in the penultimate over. After a solid start by the openers, which included Aiden Markram's 36 off 34, Nicholas Pooran joined forces with Marsh for a substantial 121-run second-wicket stand.

Eventually, some big hits from Rishabh Pant at the end helped the Lucknow-based team finish with 235/2 in their 20-over quota. GT, who have won most of their games thanks to their top-order batters, found themselves in trouble as their top three were dismissed for low scores.

Ad

Trending

Middle-order batters Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan provided the much-needed momentum and anchored the innings, but their wickets led to a mini-collapse, causing GT to lose their rhythm. The IPL 2022 champions were restricted to 202/9, as LSG ensured that the current table-toppers didn’t reach 20 points in the standings.

#3 Ahmedabad’s pitch leads to Arshad Khan falling, getting back up to bowl, and falling again

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bowling the first delivery of the game’s second over, Arshad Khan slipped badly just before landing after the jump. The physio rushed in as he injured his left shoulder and appeared to be in pain.

After a short while, the GT pacer returned and continued bowling. A similar incident occurred before he bowled the fourth delivery of the over. While the team physio rushed back again to check on the bowler, the ground staff also came onto the field to scrape the area and covered the landing spot with sawdust.

Ad

The on-field umpire and some GT players joined the ground staff, applying sawdust to the pitch while the physio attended to Arshad. The 27-year-old soon got back up and completed his over.

#2 Mitchell Marsh’s unmissable assault against Rashid Khan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Opening the innings for LSG, Mitchell Marsh played a composed knock and reached a half-century before shifting gears towards his maiden IPL ton.

Facing Rashid Khan in the 12th over of the first innings, Marsh launched an assault, hitting the Afghanistan spinner for 25 runs. He began with a six, followed by a four and another maximum.

The Aussie hit two more fours before taking a single off the final delivery of the over. With that, he inched closer to the three-figure mark and ultimately achieved the feat in the 17th over, marking just his second century in the format.

Ad

#1 Akash Singh brings out Digvesh Rathi’s signature celebration as a gesture to the latter following Jos Buttler’s wicket

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akash Singh appeared to be in serious pain after the first ball of the sixth over as he walked off the field with his right palm covered in blood. He positioned his hands to stop a fast-paced straight drive from Buttler, but instead, he hurt his right hand badly, appearing to be struck on the webbing of his finger.

A few seconds later, Akash’s palm was covered in blood as Ravi Bishnoi poured ice water to stop the bleeding. Blood droplets stained the pitch and grass as the physio quickly covered his hand with a thick towel.

Ad

The left-hander returned to bowl after wrapping his non-bowling hand, and he immediately made an impact by dismissing the dangerous Buttler. He flashed a big smile as he executed the notebook celebration, seemingly pointing toward Digvesh Rathi in the LSG dugout.

Notably, Rathi received a one-match ban and a hefty fine for his repeated offense of the signature/notebook celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More