GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Match 51 of IPL 2023 is officially in the history books. The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered their eighth win of the season with a dominating performance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). GT crushed LSG by 56 runs in an afternoon match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya won the toss and asked his younger brother Hardik's team Gujarat to bat first in Ahmedabad. GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries to help the home side post 227/2 on the board in their 20 overs.

In response, Lucknow got off to a good start, thanks to Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock's partnership of 88 runs. However, the other batters could not impress much as LSG finished with 171/7 in 20 overs, losing the match by 56 runs.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats to emerge from the Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023.

List of all award winners in GT vs LSG match, IPL 2023

Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent knock of unbeaten 94 runs. The GT opener missed his century by six runs, but his 51-ball 94 ensured that the Titans won the game by 56 runs. Gill whacked two fours and seven sixes in his match-winning inning.

Here is the list of all the award winners from the 51st match of IPL 2023:

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (94* off 51)

Game-changer of the Match: Shubman Gill (128 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Rashid Khan (catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Wriddhiman Saha (39 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Shubman Gill (96 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ayush Badoni (strike rate of 190.91)

Most Fours of the Match: Wriddhiman Saha (10 fours)

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (Image: Sportskeeda)

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans scored 227/2 in 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha scored 81 runs off 43 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes. Shubman Gill smacked 94 runs off 51 balls, while Hardik Pandya and David Miller chipped in with handy contributions. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 1/34.

Chasing 228, LSG could only muster 171/7, with Quinton de Kock top-scoring for the visitors. The South African star scored 70 runs off 41 balls in his first match of IPL 2023. Mohit Sharma stole the show by taking a four-wicket haul for GT.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants game

Multiple records were broken in the high-scoring IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Here's a list of some of the top stats:

Hardik and Krunal Pandya became the first pair of brothers to lead two IPL teams in the same match. IPL started in 2008, and this was the first time two brothers came out for the toss. Wriddhiman Saha now has two scores of 50+ in the powerplay overs of an IPL match. KL Rahul is the only other batter who has achieved this feat twice. Kyle Mayers now has the highest runs in powerplay overs of this season's matches. He has scored 262 runs. Faf du Plessis is second with 251.

