GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

It will be Pandya vs Pandya as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

With KL Rahul being ruled out due to injury, Krunal Pandya has taken over the reins of Lucknow, even as Hardik Pandya continues to do a fantastic job for Gujarat.

Defending champions GT have carried on from where they left off last year. They are on top of the IPL 2023 points table with seven wins from 10 matches. In their last game, they thumped a hapless Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets. After cleaning up RR for 118, GT romped home in 13.5 overs.

LSG are third in the points table, with five wins from 10 games. But they seem to have lost a bit of momentum. They have failed to chase two low scores in home games, one of them coming against GT. In the rained-out match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they stumbled to 125/7 in 19.2 overs.

Today's GT vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Krunal Pandya said:

“Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total.”

For Lucknow, Quinton De Kock has been picked, while Naveen-ul-Haq misses out. GT have made one forced change. Josh Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri Joseph comes in for him.

GT vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Gujarat subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.

Today's GT vs LSG pitch report

According to Daren Ganga, there is very little grass on the surface. It looks a little dark brown but because of the heat, this will dry out and will be good for batting. Both spinners and pacers take wickets at this venue. It might dry out and get a little bit slower as the game progresses.

Today's GT vs LSG match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair.

GT vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nand Kishore, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

