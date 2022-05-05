GT vs MI head-to-head stats for Match 51, IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow evening at the Brabourne Stadium. GT are inches away from sealing their place in the playoffs, having registered eight wins from 10 matches so far.

MI, on the other hand, have virtually been eliminated from the race to the top four.

Interestingly though, the Titans do not have the momentum on their side, having suffered a defeat against the Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2022 match. Meanwhile, Mumbai will be high on confidence as they beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

Speaking of the battle between GT and MI, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: GT vs MI head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians stands at 0-0. The two teams will play against each other for the first time tomorrow evening.

Last 5 GT vs MI match results

As mentioned ahead, there have been no matches between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the past. Hence, no match results are available.

Last 5 match results of GT in Brabourne Stadium

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe In case you were looking for that Perfect Picture to wake up to 🥰 In case you were looking for that Perfect Picture to wake up to 🥰💙#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe https://t.co/itLWWgDTfD

Gujarat Titans have a 100% win record in matches at the Brabourne Stadium. They have won both of their games at this venue against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by 6 wickets, Apr 30 GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 8

Last 5 match results of MI in Brabourne Stadium

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game at the Brabourne Stadium this year. They suffered a defeat against each of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on this ground.

LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, Apr 16 DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, Mar 27

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya score a 50 against Mumbai Indians? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee