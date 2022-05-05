×
Create
Notifications

GT vs MI head-to-head stats for Match 51, IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya will play his first match against Mumbai Indians tomorrow in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Hardik Pandya will play his first match against Mumbai Indians tomorrow in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow evening at the Brabourne Stadium. GT are inches away from sealing their place in the playoffs, having registered eight wins from 10 matches so far.

MI, on the other hand, have virtually been eliminated from the race to the top four.

Interestingly though, the Titans do not have the momentum on their side, having suffered a defeat against the Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2022 match. Meanwhile, Mumbai will be high on confidence as they beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

Speaking of the battle between GT and MI, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: GT vs MI head-to-head record

Little Wadeys are here to brighten up your day 😍☀️ #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #TATAIPL https://t.co/EMIvK4zkah

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians stands at 0-0. The two teams will play against each other for the first time tomorrow evening.

Last 5 GT vs MI match results

As mentioned ahead, there have been no matches between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the past. Hence, no match results are available.

Last 5 match results of GT in Brabourne Stadium

In case you were looking for that Perfect Picture to wake up to 🥰💙#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe https://t.co/itLWWgDTfD

Gujarat Titans have a 100% win record in matches at the Brabourne Stadium. They have won both of their games at this venue against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

  1. GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by 6 wickets, Apr 30
  2. GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 8

Last 5 match results of MI in Brabourne Stadium

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game at the Brabourne Stadium this year. They suffered a defeat against each of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on this ground.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, Apr 16
  2. DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, Mar 27

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Hardik Pandya score a 50 against Mumbai Indians?

Yes

No

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी