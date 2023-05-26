GT vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match

The stage is set for Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to lock horns in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Both teams met each other twice in the league stage, with the two sides winning one game apiece.

Gujarat, who topped the league stage with 10 wins in 14 games, lost Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. They will look to defeat MI on Friday and then defend their title successfully against CSK.

Mumbai, meanwhile, just about qualified for the playoffs after GT did them a favor by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league-stage match. Unlike GT, however, MI won their last crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

Before the game starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans currently stands at 2-1 in favor of MI. The two teams met each other once in IPL 2022 where Mumbai defeated GT.

However, the defending champions then took revenge by beating MI at their home venue earlier this season before MI recorded their second win over the Titans in Mumbai.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the all-important IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. Here's an overall summary of the MI vs GT head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs MI head-to-head record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Unlike the overall record, GT leads the head-to-head tally against Mumbai 1-0 in the matches played in Ahmedabad. The two teams battled each other in the world's largest stadium on April 25 this year.

GT won that particular encounter with a comprehensive margin of 55 runs, with Shubman Gill scoring a fifty in the first innings.

Matches Played - 1.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 3 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPL century vs GT [IPLT20]

Mumbai Indians won a nail-biting thriller against the Gujarat Titans last year. Daniel Sams' brilliant bowling in the 20th over helped MI defeat GT by five runs. When GT hosted MI earlier this season, a half-century from Shubman Gill helped the Titans win by 55 runs.

However, the previous fixture between the two sides saw a high-scoring game at the Wankhede Stadium. After being put in to bat first, Mumbai scored 218 runs on the back of a superlative hundred by Suryakumar Yadav.

Rashid Khan, with his 32-ball 79* gave MI a scare but the hosts eventually won the game by 27 runs. Here is a short summary of the previous three Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans matches:

MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023

GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, Apr 25, 2023.

MI (177/6) beat GT (172/5) by 5 runs, May 6, 2022.

