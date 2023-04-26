GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 35

Gujarat Titans (GT) completed a comprehensive 55-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 35 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat managed to register an imposing 207-run total upfront. Shubman Gill was the top performer with the bat, scoring 56 runs off 34 balls.

Furthermore, the likes of David Miller and Abhinav Manohar chipped in valuable cameos towards the back end, mustering 46 and 42, respectively. For Mumbai, Piyush Chawla bagged two wickets, while Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, and Kumar Kartikeya picked up a wicket each.

MI's run chase started on a shaky note as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan endured failures. Nehal Wadhera (40) and Cameron Green (33) tried to up the ante, but their knocks weren't enough to see their team through, as MI finished on 152/9 after 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad finished with three wickets. Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma picked up two wickets each, while skipper Hardik Pandya bagged a solitary scalp.

Here, we look at three instances that created a buzz during the GT vs MI tie.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha taking a review after the DRS timer runs out

GT opener Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed early in the clash against MI. The keeper-batter gloved one to the keeper off Arjun Tendulkar's bowling in the third over of the match.

The on-field umpire adjudged Saha out after some deliberation. However, the batter, after a chat with non-striker Shubman Gill, asked for a review. Interestingly, he was granted a review, even though the DRS timer had run out by then.

The decision wasn't overturned as the third umpire agreed with the call made by the on-field official, and Gujarat ended up burning a review. Saha scored just four runs off seven balls during his brief stay at the crease.

#2 Arjun Tendulkar's maiden six in IPL

MI's bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar walked out to bat at No.9 during the run chase. The left-handed batter looked confident at the crease and impressed many with his approach.

Arjun hit his maiden six in the IPL as he cleared the ropes in the 20th over. He dispatched Mohit Sharma's short-of-length delivery for a stunning six over deep square leg.

The 23-year-old was dismissed in the same over while trying to clear the ropes on yet another occasion. Notably, he did a fine job with the ball as well, conceding nine runs from two overs and picking up one wicket.

#3 Rohit Sharma losing his cool at Piyush Chawla after a midfield

GT batters took the MI bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs. To make matters worse, Mumbai gifted four additional runs to the opposition, thanks to a misfield in the 17th over.

Riley Meredith bowled a good yorker to Abhinav Manohar, who squeezed it to to the short third man. Chawla, who was stationed at that position, took his eyes off the ball and failed to collect it.

The ball trickled away for a four, leaving Sharma miffed. The Mumbai captain was captured fuming at his teammate following the error.

