GT vs MI IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) put on a commanding show in their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being put to bat first, Gujarat posted a great first-innings total of 207/6. While Shubman Gill scored his 16th IPL fifty up front, Abhinav Manohar and David Miller helped GT slam 70 runs off the last four overs to put MI under the pump.

In their chase of 208, the visitors endured an off day. They kept losing wickets at regular junctures, with their highest partnership of the game being 45 runs, that too for the seventh wicket between Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla.

Eventually, GT won their fifth game of the season to go second in the IPL 2023 points table.

Now that the GT vs MI match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecard, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

For his brilliant knock of 42 from 21 balls in the first innings, Abhinav Manohar was adjudged the Player of the Match. He clobbered three maximums and as many sixes during his stay.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21)

Game-changer of the Match: Noor Ahmed

Catch of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Noor Ahmed

Longest Six of the Match: Abhinav Manohar

Electric Striker of the Match: David Miller (strike rate of 209.09)

Most Fours of the Match: Shubman Gill (7 fours)

GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans scorecard vs MI in IPL 2023 [Sportskeeda]

After winning the toss and inviting the hosts to bat first, MI dismissed Wriddhiman Saha within three overs. While Hardik Pandya (13) and Vijay Shankar (19) couldn't convert their starts, Shubman Gill scored a well-made 56 off 34.

Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) completely changed the momentum of the game as they smashed runs at astounding rates of 200 and 209, respectively.

Rahul Tewatia also contributed, smashing 20* from five balls in an invaluable cameo that brought GT's first-inning tally to 207/6.

Mumbai Indians batting scorecard vs GT in IPL 2023 [Sportskeeda]

For Mumbai to have any chance in the game, they needed a solid start. The GT bowlers, on the other hand, bowled superbly throughout the entire match, never allowing the star-studded MI batting line-up to break the shackles.

Nehal Wadhera (40 off 21) ended up as the top run-scorer for MI, while Noor Ahmed was the most successful bowler for the hosts. The Afghani tweaker returned with his career-best figure of 3/37.

GTvs MI, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket with his teammates in IPL 2023 [IPLT20].

Despite ending up as a lopsided game, the encounter between GT and MI also saw a slew of records broken during the fixture. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this IPL 2023 match:

Cameron Green bowled the most expensive spell (minimum 2 overs) in Mumbai Indians' history. Green leaked 39 runs in his two overs, with his economy rate reading at 19.50. Previously, another overseas bowler, Tymal Mills, held the unwanted record when he leaked runs at a rate of 18 in a league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Following his two runs on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma now has the joint-most single-digit dismissals in IPL history. The MI skipper recorded his 67th single-digit score against GT, joining Dinesh Karthik on the list. Gujarat Titans have now recorded their highest ever IPL total. They made 207 against MI, three runs more than their previous best (204/7 vs KKR).

