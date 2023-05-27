GT vs MI, IPL 2023: MI Player Ratings as sensational Shubman helps defending champions humble Rohit Sharma and Co.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were unceremoniously dumped out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat them by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, with nothing going right from the start. Shubman Gill notched up a sensational century, his third of IPL 2023, to take GT to a whopping 233/3. The Titans then turned in a comprehensive bowling display, with Mohit Sharma ending up with a five-fer.

Here are MI's player ratings from the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against GT.

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Only Suryakumar stands out as Mumbai get comprehensively outplayed

Suryakumar Yadav tried his hardest, but he had too much to do

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit was all out of answers in the first innings as GT piled on the runs. He was tactically off in the chase as well, with MI making a couple of strange decisions. With the bat, the opener was never going to fire.

Ishan Kishan: 6/10

Kishan had a tough outing in Ahmedabad, although he pulled off a smart stumping. He was elbowed by Chris Jordan and was ruled out of batting in the second innings.

Cameron Green: 6.5/10

Green's three overs cost 35 runs as Gill picked him apart with disdain. The all-rounder copped blows to his finger and his arm, managing to make a decently paced 30 before being castled.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

Suryakumar was the only MI batter to notch up a half-century. While the dynamic batter was at the crease, the five-time champions seemed to be hanging in for a chance at the win. Once he was dismissed, though, the game was always going to end in only one way.

Nehal Wadhera [impact]: 1/10

Wadhera was promoted to open the batting. He tried to take on Mohammad Shami with an ugly slog in the very first over, a shot that was not on at all. The southpaw's early wicket set the tone for the chase.

Tilak Varma: 8.5/10

Tilak came charging out of the blocks after coming in at No. 5. He hammered five fours and three sixes in his 14-ball 43, a knock that helped Mumbai maximize the powerplay despite the loss of three batters in that phase. The youngster really should've played out the last ball of the powerplay bowled by Rashid Khan, though.

Tim David: 2/10

David shelled a tough chance when Gill was on 30, and the GT opener went on to add 99 runs to that score. The big-hitting Aussie was trapped in front by Rashid, with his wicket proving to be the final nail in the coffin.

Chris Jordan: 0/10

Jordan was expectedly carted to all corners of the ground in Qualifier 2. The Englishman leaked 56 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket and also accidentally injured Kishan. We might have seen the last of him in the IPL.

Jason Behrendorff: 8/10

Behrendorff was the only MI bowler to finish his quota and escape unscathed. The left-armer's four overs went for just 28 as he kept things reasonably tight in the powerplay and returned to deliver an economical over at the death.

Kumar Kartikeya: 6.5/10

Kartikeya bowled two overs that went for 15. Rohit could've perhaps placed some more trust in the left-arm spinner, but only in hindsight.

Piyush Chawla: 2/10

Chawla was taken apart by Gill in an astonishing display of intent and execution. The leg-spinner, who was MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, was plundered for 45 runs in three overs. His wicket of Wriddhiman Saha was scant consolation.

Akash Madhwal: 3/10

Riding the wave of his IPL 2023 Eliminator performance, Madhwal was brought back to earth. He couldn't get his lengths right in Ahmedabad as Gill took a particular liking to him, and his spell cost 52 runs. The fast bowler did manage to prise out the GT opener, but the damage was done by then.

Vishnu Vinod [concussion sub]: 3/10

Strangely sent in ahead of David, Vinod looked out of his depth before being deceived by a Mohit Sharma slower ball.

