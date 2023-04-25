GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records 

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to cross swords with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Gujarat hosted the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 23 of the season a few days ago and the pitch proved to be a belter. Fans should expect a high-scoring game between GT and MI on Tuesday, April 25.

Ahead of the clash between Gujarat and Mumbai, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

Although bowlers with good lines and lengths fare decently, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium helps the batters more. The venue has so far seen 1,127 runs being scored in three IPL 2023 games.

All three matches have been won by teams batting second. Thus, the captain winning the toss in the GT vs MI match will look to field first as usual.

Ahead of the match, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played at the stadium.

IPL matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 3/17 - Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022

Highest team score: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 165

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Ahmedabad's pitch is good for batting. Since today's match will take place in the evening, a run-fest could be on the cards.

Fans should note that the previous game at the venue was also a night game between GT and RR, which saw a total of 356 runs being scored across 40 overs.

With both GT and MI eyeing a win to solidify their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the clash between the two teams is expected to be a tightly contested one. Both franchises have some gun players in their ranks.

Narendra Modi Stadium's last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals trounced Gujarat Titans in the last IPL 2023 match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being put in to bat first, the Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. Shubman Gill and David Miller stole the show in the first innings. Gill scored 45 runs off 34 balls, while Miller contributed 46 off 30. Abhinav Manohar played a fine knock of 27 runs off just 13 balls. GT ended with a score of 177/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 178 for a victory, the Royals struggled in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami restricted RR to 26/2 in six overs. But fifties from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer along with cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the game in RR's favor.

Hetmyer muscled two boundaries and five maximums en route to his match-winning 56* off 26 balls.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 (David Miller 46, Sandeep Sharma 2/25) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 (Sanju Samson 60, Mohammed Shami 3/25) by 3 wickets

