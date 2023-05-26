GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records 

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to cross swords with the Mumbai Indians (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The losing team will be knocked out of the race to the final while the winners will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

MI and GT met twice in the league stage of the tournament, with both franchises emerging victorious one time each. Before they meet again in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad [Getty Images]

Although the bowlers with good lines and lengths fare decently, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium helps the batters more.

However, in the game between Gujarat and the Delhi Capitals at the venue, the visitors scored 130 runs and denied the Titans a win. DC restricted GT to 125/6, winning the game by five runs.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays today in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played at the stadium.

IPL matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Mohammed Shami (GT) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team score: 227/2 - Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 169

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Narendra Modi Stadium is getting ready for IPL 2023 Final. Narendra Modi Stadium is getting ready for IPL 2023 Final. https://t.co/cbhP5u8eGn

The surface in Ahmedabad has been rather flat this season. With multiple scores of over 200 and a majority of totals over 170, high-scoring games have been a norm at the venue.

The last game at the venue saw Shubman Gill smash a wonderful century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On what is expected to be a fast-paced track with ample run-scoring opportunities, both captains are expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

As far as conditions are concerned, the weather is expected to be a bit hot, with a predicted high of 40° Celcius.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat and Mumbai will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Narendra Modi Stadium's last IPL match

Shubman Gill scored a wonderful century vs SRH [IPLT20]

The Gujarat Titans trounced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs at the previous IPL 2023 game hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After SRH asked GT to bat first, they faced a marvelous attack by Shubman Gill, who put on a batting masterclass in Ahmedabad. The young lad smashed his maiden IPL ton, scoring 101 and taking GT's first-innings total to 188/9.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled brilliantly well and picked up a five-wicket haul (5/30).

In the second innings, GT bowlers finished the game off inside the first nine overs when they had SRH reeling at 59/7. Heinrich Klassen stood strong and smashed 64 runs off 44 balls. However, he was also perished by Mohammed Shami, who returned with outstanding figures of 4/20.

Gujarat eventually restricted SRH to 154/9 and won the game by 34 runs.

Poll : 0 votes