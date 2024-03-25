GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered their first win of IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) last night at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. A brilliant bowling performance in the slog overs helped the Titans earn their first two points in the new season.

Sai Sudharsan's crucial 45 runs helped the Titans reach a 168-run score in the first innings. Chasing 169, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians could only reach 162/9 in their 20 overs.

The much-awaited clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is in the history books. Here's a look at the scorecard, stats, award winners and records broken during this IPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in GT vs MI match, IPL 2024

Sai Sudharsan won the Player of the Match award for his vital knock of 45 runs. He scored 45 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and a six. He walked out to bat at number three at the end of the fourth over and remained in the middle till the 17th over.

MI's number three batter Naman Dhir won the Electric Striker of the Match award for scoring 20 runs off just 10 balls at a strike rate of 200. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Naman Dhir (Strike rate of 200)

Most sixes in the Match: Dewald Brevis (3 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Rohit Sharma (7 fours)

Player of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (45 off 39).

GT vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul ensured that MI kept the Gujarat Titans down to 168/6 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 45-run knock, while captain Shubman Gill played a decent knock of 31 runs at the top of the order.

Chasing 169, Mumbai got off to a great start and reached 121/3 at the end of the 14th over. It looked like Mumbai would chase the target easily, but Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav executed their plans to perfection to help GT win by six runs.

Dewald Brevis was the top-scorer for MI with a 46-run knock at number four. Spencer Johnson emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT on his IPL debut. He bagged two wickets while conceding 25 runs.

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians game

Several interesting stats emerged from the clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Here's a list of some of the top records and stats:

Mumbai Indians lost the opening match of a season for the 11th consecutive year. Their last win in their first game of an IPL season came in 2012. Azmatullah Omarzai became the first overseas player to make IPL debut on his birthday. He scored 19 runs and took two wickets for Gujarat Titans on his debut. The home teams have won all five matches in IPL 2024 so far. This is the first time that the home side has won each of the first five games.