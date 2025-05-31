GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the New PCA Stadium on Friday, May 30. A fantastic bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah helped the Mumbai-based franchise defend a 228-run total against the Titans.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first in New Chandigarh. The Mumbai-based franchise produced an excellent batting performance to reach 228/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 229 for a win, the Titans tried their best but could only manage 208/6 in their 20 overs. Here's a look at the award winners, player of the match, scorecard, and stats from the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

List of all award winners in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 81 runs in 50 balls. The Hitman launched an all-out assault on the Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium.

Sharma smashed nine fours and four sixes to blow away the Gujarat Titans in the first innings. Here is the full list of award winners from the IPL 2025 Eliminator:

Super Striker of the Match: Tilak Varma (Strike rate of 227.27)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rohit Sharma (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Rohit Sharma (161 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (10 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (81 off 50).

GT vs MI scorecard

Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow provided an excellent start to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. The two right-handed batters added 84 runs for the first wicket in 7.2 overs to lay the platform for the rest of the batting lineup. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya chipped in vital cameos to help MI reach 228/5 in 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore took two wickets each against the Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Siraj also bowled a decent spell of 1/37 for the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans lost Shubman Gill early, but Sai Sudharsan's 80-run knock kept the Titans in the hunt. Washington Sundar also played a valuable knock of 48 runs from 24 deliveries. However, GT lost wickets at crucial junctures, and in the end, they fell short by 20 runs.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 2/56 in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah made a huge difference by conceding just 27 runs in four overs and took the crucial wicket of Washington Sundar as well.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

This was the first time Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Titans in a playoff match. Here are some other stats to note coming out from the IPL 2025 Eliminator:

Rohit Sharma (38 years and 30 days old) has become the 3rd oldest cricketer to win the IPL Player of the Match award in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten record while defending a target of 200+ in IPL. The record stands at 18-0.

