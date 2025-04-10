RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10, in the 24th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Both teams have played incredible cricket so far this season. While Delhi are second with three out of three wins, RCB are just below at third with three wins from four.
Before the much awaited fixture, let's look at the detailed preview, involving probable XIs, pitch report and live streaming details for the RCB vs DC showdown.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Match 24, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Thursday, April 10, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the toughest venue for the bowlers. With small boundaries and a fast outfield, batters tend to rule the roost here.
However, in the first IPL 2025 game here, pacers found enough swing and movement off the deck. The RCB vs DC game will be played on a different strip, but it will have a green tinge of grass over it. The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live just before the toss at 7:00 pm IST.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast
Unfortunately, there is a 30% chance of precipitation at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from 8 pm to 9 pm IST on Thursday. Apart from that, the match should have an uninterrupted flow.
The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degree Celsius, while humidity is predicted between 60 to 50 percent.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam/Suyash Sharma (Impact Sub)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar (Impact Sub)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
