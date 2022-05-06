GT vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 51

Hardik Pandya will be up against his former franchise when the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. When the edition kicked off, very few could have predicted that after 50 games, Gujarat would be at the top of the points table and Mumbai at the bottom.

GT have been amazing in their debut IPL season, having won eight of their 10 matches. However, some of their flaws were exposed in their last match as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) hammered them by eight wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, they were held to 143 for 8 as barring Sai Sudharsan (65*), the others failed to perform. It was the kind of day that critics had predicted looking at the Gujarat line-up.

After eight straight losses, MI finally registered a win in IPL 2022, defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets. Both their batting and bowling came to the party, albeit a bit too late. They will be keen to battle for pride against GT.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining the reason behind the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“With the new ball, something might happen, so we want to make sure we get the most out of it.”

Gujarat are going in with an unchanged squad. For Mumbai, Murugan Ashwin comes in for Hrithik Shokeen. Rohit Sharma called it a tactical change.

GT vs MI - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav

GT vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

