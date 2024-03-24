GT vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The scheduling committee of IPL 2024 knew what they were doing when they booked the Gujarat Titans (GT) to kick off their campaign against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 24.

The two teams made all the headlines during the trade window ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, with Hardik Pandya returning to his former franchise after two seasons at the Titans. The all-rounder also replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper, with the five-time IPL-winning captain being sacked rather unceremoniously.

Now, Hardik heads back to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat, who are led by Shubman Gill. It will be a case of many familiar faces on the opposite side, and the MI captaian's performances and actions will be scrutinized even more closely than they were last season.

Hardik's job won't be easy, though, with Mumbai being affected by a host of injuries. Suryakumar Yadav and Gerald Coetzee won't be fit to play. Apart from the duo, MI have summoned replacements for Dilshan Madushanka and Jason Behrendorff.

Nevertheless, the five-time champions have constructed their roster well and have enough talent on the bench to put out a strong team. Gujarat, meanwhile, also have what it takes to contend without their former captain and ace spearhead Mohammed Shami - who is injured - as well.

The head-to-head spoils have been shared between the two sides. MI and GT have won two games apiece, with the latter clinching their Qualifier 2 meeting in IPL 2023 to book a spot in the final.

Can Hardik help his team edge ahead in the all-time record between the two sides, or will Gill trump his former captain at his favorite venue?

IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad to face Shubman Gill

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

The Gujarat Titans were propped up by Shubman Gill's batting exploits last year. with the opening batter coasting to the Orange Cap. This time, with the responsibility of captaincy on his shoulders, the 24-year-old will need to ensure that he doesn't let his returns drop.

Without Hardik, GT have concerns in the batting unit. They might not have the freedom to field Kane Williamson if they want to rely on their Afghan options Noor Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai, and the middle order could be heavily reliant on southpaws B Sai Sudharsan and David Miller.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will welcome the return of Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pace attack. The ace spearhead missed the last season with a back injury, so having him in the mix will boost the effectiveness of the other bowlers while giving Hardik the most reliable all-phase option in the world.

Overall, even though MI will be without Suryakumar and Coetzee, they look like the better side. There's enough firepower in the batting department, and the bowlers should be able to ask enough questions of the GT batters.

It's a close one to call, but the away side might be the slight favorites.

Prediction: MI to win Match 5 of IPL 2024.

Poll : Who will win Match 5 of IPL 2024? GT MI 1 votes View Discussion