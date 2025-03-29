GT vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Having started their respective campaigns in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a loss, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to get on the board as they square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. As always, the clash has plenty of narratives surrounding it.

Hardik Pandya will make a return to Ahmedabad, but this time, fans are likely to be more receptive towards him following his exploits with the national team. More importantly, the MI skipper will be keen on getting his team back on track, having missed their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Meanwhile, the Titans will want to ensure that their two-game home leg to start the new campaign doesn't end without any points. They fell narrowly short against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last game and will know that they can't afford to string together another loss before traveling to Bengaluru to take on the table-toppers.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Can GT hand MI their second loss in a row? Or will the five-time champions put their first points on the board?

IPL 2025: GT look to maximize second home game

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Mumbai have tons of power in their batting unit. With Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opening the batting, apart from Will Jacks at No. 3, the powerplay is almost certainly guaranteed to be maximized. The middle order, featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, is just as deadly.

So the GT bowlers will have a real task on their hands if they are to restrict MI to a decent total. Luckily for them, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore should give them some control over the middle overs, while their pacers are suited to extract some movement and bounce from the Ahmedabad surface.

It's in the bowling department that MI have concerns. If Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar can't take a few wickets in the powerplay, who will Hardik bring on to get his team in the game? The young Vignesh Puthur was impressive, but he is as experienced as they come. Death bowling is a serious concern as well.

This is a contest that's tough to call. GT's middle order is a bit thin, and MI's batting unit is so fearsome that they'll be the overwhelming favorites in a chase. However, the Titans are the more well-rounded side, and a matter of one or two wickets could clinch the game for them if we take the toss out of the equation.

Prediction: GT to win Match 9 of IPL 2025.

