GT vs PBKS head to head stats for Match 48, IPL 2022

After suffering a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous IPL 2022 match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will battle the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight. The Mohali-based franchise is currently eighth in the points table, with four wins from nine matches.

The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are close to booking a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Titans have won eight of their nine matches and are at the top of the standings.

Speaking of the match between PBKS and GT, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record against Punjab Kings by 1-0. In the only face-off between the two teams so far, GT beat PBKS by six wickets with a last-ball six.

Last 5 GT vs PBKS match results

As mentioned ahead, Gujarat beat Punjab in the only meeting between the two teams. Here is the summary of that match:

GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by six wickets, Apr 8

Last 5 match results of GT in DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Titans have a 2-1 win-loss record at the DY Patil Stadium. They suffered their only defeat in IPL history at this venue at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

GT (156/9) beat KKR (148/8) by 8 runs, Apr 23 GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14 SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 11

Last 5 match results of PBKS in DY Patil Stadium

Punjab Kings have a 50% win record at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. They won their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at this venue but suffered a defeat against SRH later in the season.

SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, Apr 17 PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, Mar 27

