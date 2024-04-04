GT vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. Gujarat have four points to their name, with two wins and a loss. Punjab, on the other hand, have won one and lost two.

GT hammered SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their previous match in Ahmedabad. Mohit Sharma starred with 3/25 as Gujarat held Hyderabad to 162-8, bowling first. Sai Sudharsan (45 off 36) and David Miller (44* off 27) then ensured an easy win for the Titans.

PBKS were poor in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), going down by 21 runs. Bowling first, Punjab conceded 199-8 despite Sam Curran's 3-28. In the chase, they were well placed at 102/0 in the 12th over. However, a sensational spell of fast bowling by Mayank Yadav turned the game on its head.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have met thrice in the IPL, with GT winning two matches and PBKS one. In the last match between the two sides, Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets in Mohali.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs PBKS head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This will be the first match between the two sides at the venue.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - N/A

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings matches

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings won one match each during the 2022 edition. Both the games were played in Mumbai. GT won the first clash by six wickets and PBKS the second by eight wickets. Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets in Mohali last year.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the three Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings games:

GT (154/4) beat PBKS (153/8) by 6 wickets, April 13, 2023

PBKS (145/2) beat GT (143/8) by 8 wickets, May 3, 2022

GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, April 8, 2022