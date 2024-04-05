GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets last night (April 4) in IPL 2024. Uncapped players Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh stitched up a match-winning 43-run seventh-wicket stand to help PBKS record their second win of the tournament.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bowl first. A splendid 89-run knock from Shubman Gill helped GT reach 199/4 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS slumped to 111/5 in the 13th over, but Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's brilliance guided them home.

It was a nail-biting thriller in Ahmedabad, and here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners, and records broken during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Shashank Singh won multiple awards for his incredible batting performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 61 runs off 29 balls under pressure in the second innings, while he also won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his strike rate of 210.34.

Both Shubman Gill and Shashank Singh hit equal number of fours (6) and sixes (4), but the awards went to the Gujarat Titans captain because he scored more runs (89). Here's a list of the award winners:

Player of the Match: Shashank Singh (61 off 29)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shashank Singh (Strike rate of 210.34)

Most Fours in the Match: Shubman Gill (6 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shubman Gill (4 sixes)

GT vs PBKS scorecard

GT vs PBKS scorecard

Gujarat Titans started a bit slowly, but Shubman Gill paced his innings well and finished with 89 off 48. Sai Sudharsan played a handy cameo of 33 runs off 19 balls, while Rahul Tewatia also chipped with a decent eight-ball 23 in the end. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for the Punjab Kings.

In reply, Noor Ahmad's double strike and a wicket each for Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohit Sharma turned the game in GT's favor. However, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma had different plans. Singh smashed a 29-ball 61, while Sharma contributed 31 off 17 to guide PBKS to 200/7 in the final over.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

Fans enjoyed the final-over thriller between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 last night. Here's a list of some top stats from this clash:

Shubman Gill set a new record for the highest individual score by a Gujarat Titans captain in IPL history. He scored 89 runs off 48 balls while opening the batting for GT. Rashid Khan dismissed Jitesh Sharma to complete 50 IPL wickets for Gujarat Titans. He became the first bowler to achieve this feat for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Punjab Kings chased down a target of 200 or more for the sixth time in IPL, setting a new record. Mumbai Indians have done it five times in their IPL history so far.