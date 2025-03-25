GT vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

As far as title contenders go, both the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are right up there. Having assembled strong squads with plenty of big names mixed with young talent, the two teams have been earmarked as early favorites to go all the way in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

However, the league is already shaping up to be a tightly contested affair. GT and PBKS will know that despite having new personnel and fresh team combinations, they cannot take too much time to get their best form flowing. On Tuesday, March 25, when they face off in Ahmedabad, they will need to hit their straps right away.

The head-to-head record has been even, with GT winning three of their last five meetings. Interestingly, all five matches have been won by the chasing team, and with expected to be a feature in the second innings in Ahmedabad, the same pattern could continue.

Ad

Trending

However, history means nothing in the scope of this contest. Which team can put the pieces together sooner and start IPL 2025 with a win?

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Ad

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill in Ahmedabad

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

PBKS have an excellent squad, with firepower in the middle order to go with out-and-out wicket-takers in the bowling unit. However, they are a bit reliant on their domestic batters, none of whom are wholly proven in the T20 format, to produce the goods right from the outset.

Ad

While Shreyas Iyer himself isn't the most explosive T20 batter, the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera and Suryansh Shedge might take some time to get used to the demands of the IPL. Moreover, death bowling could be a slight concern for PBKS, with all their pace options going for a few runs in that phase.

The key will be the powerplay, especially at a venue like Ahmedabad. GT have three quality new-ball pace options in the form of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while Punjab will be reliant on Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen to hit their straps first up.

Ad

The difference could be in the batting, where Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have formed one of the strongest opening combinations in the league. Prabhsimran and Arya, who are expected to open ahead of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, don't inspire the same confidence against the Titans' attack.

This is a game of fine margins, and without knowing the form and combinations of the two teams, it's almost impossible to predict a winner. Going off the strengths on paper, PBKS might even be the favorites for this contest. But looking closer at the key driving factors behind a win and the conditions at the venue, GT might be able to get the job done at home.

Prediction: GT to win Match 5 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback