GT vs RCB head to head stats for Match 43, IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their ninth match of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow afternoon at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. GT have won seven of their eight matches in their debut season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise is close to sealing a place in the playoffs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have recently lost their momentum. The Faf du Plessis-led outfit has lost both of its previous matches and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Ahead of the battle between RCB and GT, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: GT vs RCB head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore stands at 0-0. The two franchises will meet for the first time in an IPL match tomorrow afternoon.

Last 5 GT vs RCB match results

Since Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore have never battled in an IPL match before, there are no match results available for their previous games.

Last 5 match results of GT in Brabourne Stadium

Gujarat Titans have a 100% win record at the Brabourne Stadium. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-ball thriller at this venue a few nights ago.

GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 8

Last 5 match results of RCB in Brabourne Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a match on this ground in IPL 2022. They battled the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium last week and got all out for just 68 runs.

SRH defeated them by nine wickets with 12 overs remaining. RCB will look forward to putting up a much better showing at the Brabourne Stadium this time around.

SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, Apr 23

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee