GT vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 45 ft. Will Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru notched up their third win of IPL 2024 last evening against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Will Jacks' magnificent century and Virat Kohli's half-ton helped the Royal Challengers chase down a 201-run target in just 16 overs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first at the world's largest cricket stadium. The decision did not work in RCB's favor as the Gujarat Titans reached 200/3 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan.

In reply, RCB lost Faf du Plessis' wicket in the powerplay itself, but Will Jacks and Virat Kohli stitched up an incredible 166-run second-wicket partnership to set up a nine-wicket win for the team. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the only bowler who took a wicket for the home side.

It was a run-fest at the Narendra Modi Stadium last evening, and here's a quick look at the three moments from the GT vs RCB match which generated a buzz among fans.

#1 Will Jacks destroys Rashid Khan to bring up his 1st ton in IPL 2024

Rashid Khan has been the most successful bowler for the Gujarat Titans in their brief IPL history. Skipper Shubman Gill asked him to bowl the 16th over against a well-set Will Jacks and Virat Kohli.

While Gill would have expected Khan to break the partnership, the leg-spinner ended up conceding 29 runs in the over as RCB completed the run-chase with 24 balls to spare.

Kohli took a single on the first ball, giving the strike to Jacks. The England-based all-rounder smacked four sixes and a boundary off the next five deliveries to record his maiden IPL ton. Kohli was amazed to see such an incredible batting performance from Jacks.

#2 Faf du Plessis' hat-trick of boundaries against Azmatullah Omarzai

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis could not score a half-century, but he got his team off to a good start by scoring 24 runs off 12 deliveries at the top. 16 of those 24 runs came off the last three balls of Azmatullah Omarzai's second over.

Omarzai had conceded just two runs off his first nine deliveries. However, du Plessis switched gears and launched an all-out attack on him soon. The GT pacer ended with figures of 0/18 after two overs. Captain Shubman Gill did not give him another over in the IPL 2024 match.

#3 Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj almost have a collision in IPL 2024 match

In the second over of this IPL 2024 match bowled by Mohammed Siraj, GT skipper Shubman Gill pushed a ball towards the off-side region. Gill and Sai Sudharsan tried to steal a single, with the former running towards the danger end.

Siraj lost his balance while trying to follow the ball, which went to Virat Kohli. Gill almost had a collision with Siraj, who fell on the pitch, while Kohli attempted a run-out. Luckily for Gill, he did not collide with Siraj that badly and survived the run-out chance as well.

