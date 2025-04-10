GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 23

Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, April 9, in match 23 of IPL 2025. The Shubman Gill-led GT clinched their fourth win on the trot, securing a clinical 58-run victory over RR.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat scored 217/6 in 20 overs. Opener Sai Sudharsan played a splendid knock for the home team, scoring 82 runs off 53 deliveries. Shahrukh Khan (20 balls) and Jos Buttler (25 balls) contributed 36 runs each, while Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 24 from 12 balls.

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets apiece, whereas Jofra Archer bagged a solitary scalp. Shimron Hetmyer slammed a half-century in the run chase, playing a 52-run knock in 32 balls.

Skipper Sanju Samson scored 41 runs off 28 deliveries. RR's batting let them down in the encounter as they were bowled out for 159. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the GT bowlers, recording impressive figures of 4-0-24-3.

Sudharsan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting performance. With four wins from five games, GT are at the top of the points table. RR are seventh in the standings, having won two out of their first five fixtures.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Riyan Parag argues with umpire after contentious dismissal

Riyan Parag's 26-run knock ended on a controversial note. The right-handed batter was dismissed by Kulwant Khejroliya in the seventh over of the RR innings.

On the fourth ball of the over, GT opted for a review for caught behind as the ball went into keeper Jos Buttler's gloves following Parag's failed attempt to guide the ball towards third man.

The third umpire adjudged it out after the replays showed a spike on the ultra edge. However, Parag seemed visibly upset with the call and was seen arguing with the on-field official, possibly suggesting that he hadn't hit the ball and the spike may have been due to some other reason.

#2 Jofra Archer cleans up GT skipper Shubman Gill with a 147.7 kph snorter

RR speedster Jofra Archer breathed fire with a brilliant new ball spell. He got rid of Shubman Gill on the first ball of the third over with a peach of a delivery.

It was a 147.7 kph inswinger and Gill was undone by the movement while trying to play the ball on the front foot. He was beaten and the ball ended up crashing into the stumps.

Gill had to depart early after scoring just two runs, courtesy of Archer's brilliance. The fast bowler finished with figures of 4-0-30-1, delivering another impactful spell for his team.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off superb diving catch to dismiss Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan scored 12 runs off just four balls for Gujarat. His cameo ended on the final ball of the 19th over. The Afghan player went for the no-look flick against an outside off-stump slower delivery from pacer Tushar Deshpande.

Stationed at short square leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a stunning effort to send Rashid back to the pavilion. He dived full-length towards his right and grabbed a spectacular catch.

