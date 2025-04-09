GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will return to the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9 as the Gujarat Titans host the Rajasthan Royals for a night game. The Titans head into the match as favorites as they are on a three-match winning streak.

Ahmedabad has hosted two matches in IPL 2025 so far. The first was between Gujarat and the Punjab Kings, where both teams scored over 200 runs. In the next game, Gujarat defended a 197-run target against the Mumbai Indians successfully.

Ahead of the clash between Gujarat and Rajasthan, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Ahmedabad's new stadium has played host to 27 matches. Although teams batting first have emerged victorious in both the matches hosted by this venue in IPL 2025, overall, teams batting second have been more successful in IPL matches played here.

Here are a few more important stats ahead of the match between Gujarat and Rajasthan:

IPL matches played: 27

Won by teams batting first: 11

Won by teams batting second: 15

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 173.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live before the coin toss in Ahmedabad. Generally, the wicket at this venue supports the batters, while the bowlers will have to work hard to achieve success.

Prasidh Krishna showed in the last match how fast bowlers can stop the batters if they execute their plans to perfection. Nevertheless, it should be a high-scoring match between GT and RR.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated the Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by the world's grandest cricket stadium. Sai Sudharsan's 63-run knock powered GT to 196/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 197 to win, MI finished with 160/6 despite a 28-ball 48 from Suryakumar Yadav.

A total of 16 sixes were hit in the match between GT and MI, while 14 wickets fell in 40 overs with pacers accounting for 10 of them. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 196/8 (Sai Sudharsan 63, Hardik Pandya 2/29) beat Mumbai Indians 160/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 48, Prasidh Krishna 2/18) by 36 runs.

